Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday took part in the 483rd birth anniversary celebrations of Maharana Pratap organised by Mewar Kshatriya Mahasabha and the Municipal Corporation in Udaipur, where he announced that state government will set up the ‘Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Board’.

Gehlot said that by celebrating the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap every year, the young generation is getting inspired by his sacrifice and valour.

The saga of his bravery and sacrifice inspires people not only in Rajasthan, but also in other parts of the country and abroad to move forward with a sense of self-respect.

Pratap Singh I, popularly known as Maharana Pratap, was a Rajput king of Mewar from the Sisodia dynasty who fought several major battles against Akbar, including the Battle of Haldighati in 1576, to resist the expansionist policy of the Mughal empire.

Addressing the gathering in Udaipur, Gehlot said that it is the duty of the present generation to hand over this glorious saga of valour to the coming generations.

“We should take a pledge to work only for the service of humanity,” he said, adding that the places associated with the life of Maharana Pratap — Chavand, Gogunda, Haldighati etc. — make the identity of Mewar special.

The Chief Minister said that the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Board will make the young generation aware of the bravery of the Rajput king. The board will prepare a plan for course materials, heritage conservation, innovation, research work in different languages, publicity of publications, national-international awards, lectures, poetry conferences etc.

Gehlot also announced to undertake development works at a cost of Rs 5 crore for the development of Maharana Pratap’s mausoleum, Rajtilak Sthal, and other places.

He added that an announcement has also been made to make a Maharana Pratap Panorama at Chavand at a cost of Rs 4 crore, for which work orders have been issued.

The Chief Minister said that the Mewar Complex was announced when he was the Union minister. Under this, development of all the places associated with Maharana Pratap started from the point of view of tourism.

Efforts were made so that domestic and foreign tourists could get information about the glorious history of these places.

He also urged the Chittorgarh MP to get the old files related to the complex retrieved from the Central government and get the development works done under it.

Gehlot said that he himself will request the Prime Minister by writing a letter in this regard.

