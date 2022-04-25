Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved investment proposals worth Rs 71,486 crore in Rajasthan aimed at generating over 26,000 jobs.

While chairing the second meeting of the Board of Investment (BOI) at his official residence, Gehlot said many big industrial players are now attracted towards the state due to its favourable industrial policy. This will further strengthen industrial development in the state.

He also gave directions on preparation for Invest Rajasthan Summit.

Gehlot also directed officials to prepare a feasibility report on setting up a ceramic hub in Bikaner division as there is ample availability of raw materials for the industry and look into the possibility of setting up a gas grid in the area.

The investments cleared during the meeting pertain to sectors like automotive, agro-processing, textile, pharma, energy, glass & ceramics, engineering, cement. The projects cleared included investments from corporate giants like Hero Electric Vehicles, Honda Cars, Saint Gobain, Borosil, Okaya, Krish Pharma, Lenskart, Renew, HPCL Mittal, Ceramax Granito etc. With these investments nearly 26,004 new jobs will be added in the state.

Industries Minister Shakuntla Rawat said that the roadshows for Invest Rajasthan Summit in various parts of the country have been receiving good response from industrialists and entrepreneurs. Power minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati too shared his views on setting up industrial units in the state.

Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Veenu Gupta, Principal Secretary, Finance Akhil Arora, Principal Secretary Bhaskar Sawant, Commissioner, BIP, Inderjeet Singh and other top officials were present at the meet.

