As Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Rajasthan on January 12 to inaugurate the first phase of Delhi Mumbai Expressway, the issue which became a point of discussion was the ERCP as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shared a tweet the same evening telling the PM that he missed an opportunity.

Targeting the PM over the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Gehlot tweeted – “Prime Minister Modi, you missed a good opportunity today. The people of the state would have welcomed you if you had fulfilled the promise made before the last Assembly elections to give national project status to ERCP. Dausa district is also included in the 13 districts of ERCP. Nevertheless, I have made a provision of Rs 13,000 crore for ERCP in this budget.”

Gehlot said that the availability of drinking water for irrigation is very important in 13 districts of Rajasthan. The state government is taking forward the work of ERCP with its own resources. The Prime Minister should declare it a national project so that the work speeds up and time-bound water is available to the common man.

Earlier, CM Gehlot demanded the status of a national project to ERCP through video conferencing. He said, “Our government is determined to complete the work of ERCP.

“ERCP has become an issue in Rajasthan. You mentioned this during the Jaipur and Ajmer election campaigns earlier. You talked about declaring it a national project in a positive way. I have this request from you. If you announce one more project, the people of Rajasthan will be grateful to you. If you work on it with priority, the thirst of 13 districts will be quenched. Otherwise you know, we are in trouble regarding water in Rajasthan.

“I want to share some announcements of the historic budget of Rajasthan with the public. Because you have tried to mislead the public by your speech. That’s why it is necessary to keep the truth in front of the public.”

Gehlot counted 25 announcements of the budget which said, “Each family will get Chiranjeevi health insurance of Rs 25 lakh and accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh; each NFSA family will be given free wheat along with one kg of pulses, sugar, salt, edible oil and spices; gas cylinder will be made available to each Ujjwala family for Rs 500; all domestic consumers will be given 100 units of electricity free of cost; farmers will be given 2000 units of electricity free every month; the minimum pension for the elderly, widows, orphans and disabled will be Rs 1000; under the Kamdhenu Pashu Bima Yojana, insurance of Rs 40,000 will be given to two milch animals in every family, Nandishalas will get subsidy for the whole year, i.e., 12 months.”

He further counted the schemes like “employees of boards, corporations, government companies and universities to get the benefit of the old pension scheme. A youth development and welfare fund of Rs 500 crore to be created; entire fees for taking coaching to 30,000 children will be borne by the government. The entire fee for 500 children studying abroad will be borne by the government, among others”.

Earlier, PM Modi in Dhanavad village of Dausa district, while addressing a public meeting had put the ball in Rajasthan government’s court regarding the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and said, “It is the priority of the BJP to solve the water problem in Rajasthan.

“The work of linking the Ken-Betwa rivers between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh is starting. We are also committed to provide drinking water and water for irrigation in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan. Draft of a big project has been prepared by connecting the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and Parvati, Kalisindh and Chambal rivers.

“The central government has shared its proposal with the governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. This project has been included in the priority by the Special Committee on the Rivers. When both the states (Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh) agree, then the Central government will definitely consider taking it forward.”

20230213-140202