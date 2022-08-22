HEALTHINDIA

Raj CM santions Rs 30 cr for medicines, vaccines to counter lumpy skin disease

NewsWire
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday approved Rs 30 crore for purchasing medicines and vaccines to prevent lumpy skin disease in cattle.

The state government is working with complete commitment and seriousness to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease, said a press note issued by the CM’s office.

Earlier too, decisions were been taken to purchase necessary medicines without issuing any tender. It is to be noted that the animal husbandry department had submitted a proposal for an additional provision of Rs 30 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal under the Pashudhan Nishulk Aroyga Yojana for districts to purchase medicines and vaccines to prevent lumpy skin disease, that is presently spreading in the entire state.

The Chief Minister on Monday sanctioned this proposal.

Following the CM’s approval, vaccines and medicines can be purchased immediately as per requirement to prevent the prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease in livestock.

