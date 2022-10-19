Some 231 children who lost their parents during the pandemic have been invited by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to his residence for a Diwali meet on October 21.

A Diwali programme has been organised on Friday to which these kids have been invited. This is the first state where orphaned children have been invited by the CM for a Diwali programme post the Covid pandemic, said officials adding that the “CM will have lunch with them.”

The social justice and empowerment department has sent a circular to district collectors to make arrangements to ensure the safe pick up and drop of the kids from their places to the chief minister’s residence.

One local guardian each has been permitted to accompany the kids. Gehlot will also present gift hampers to the children containing green crackers, sweets, stationery and other items, officials told IANS.

