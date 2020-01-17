Raj Cong worker names his son Congress Jain to thwart BJP

Jaipur, Jan 23 (IANS) A Rajasthan Congress worker, Vinod Jain, who works as a media officer at the Udaipur party office, named his son, born in July, as Congress Jain.

The municipal corporation issued a certificate to him on Tuesday which has the name of his son as Congress Jain.

According to Jain, “I was quite sad when the BJP launched a campaign ‘Congress mukt Bharat’ and hence wanted to do something different which can be followed by the future generation.”

“Therefore, I named my son Congress, so that the next generation can also do the same and the ‘Congress mukt Bharat’ campaign is never successful, he says.

Jain was blessed with a son after around 20 years of marriage. The two daughters of Jain were against this name and even stopped talking to him after he was adamant to name the baby as Congress.

However, I know how to convince my daughters, he said,

“Despite the fact that his son was born in July, his birth certificate was issued this Tuesday with his name registered as Congress Jain,” he added.

Senior Jain is quite inspired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and has been working with him since the last many years.

–IANS

