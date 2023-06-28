Uncategorized

Raj: Congress goes soft ‘Hindutva’ way, announces party meeting in Salasar

The Congress in Rajasthan, probably following the policy of soft ‘Hindutva’, has announced to organise its next meeting in the Salasar Balaji temple area on July 1-2.

The meeting shall be attended by all the party MLAs and ministers.

Party sources said that the vital issues will be discussed in the meeting related to the Assembly polls scheduled later this year.

The challenges being faced by the party, like anti-incumbency and evaluating the performances of the party MLAs shall also be discussed at the meeting.

Also, it will be discussed how the party workers will carry the schemes launched by its government to each household.

The evaluation of inflation relief camp will also be made in the meeting.

“Discussions will be made on the welfare schemes launched by the government with party MLAs and ministers,” said state Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra.

It needs to be mentioned here that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently made direct benefit transfer to those affected by lumpi disease under the Kamdhenu Bima Yojana. He also performed ‘Gau Poojan’ and attacked the BJP government saying that BJP simply talks of cow, but “our government has made more donations for gaushalas than BJP”.

Gehlot also recently announced renovation of 592 temples in the state. Priests’ honorarium has also been increased in the state.

