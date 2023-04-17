INDIA

Raj Congress in-charge takes feedback from party MLAs in the presence of Gehlot, Dotsara

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday held a feedback session with party MLAs in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

Sources in the party said that the Congress is now trying to get the MLAs into election mode. As part of this process, one-to-one talks were held with Congress, Independent and supporting MLAs for three days.

Meanwhile, the Gehlot camp and the Sachin Pilot group were again seen in a face-off during the feedback session. When pro-Pilot MLA Harish Meena went to give his feedback, Dotasra introduced him to Randhawa saying that he had been a DGP before, was also an MP in the BJP and was also among those visiting Manesar.

Meena got angry as soon as Dotasra mentioned Manesar, and said that if he speaks like this again and again, it will not only be difficult but impossible for the party to win.

“Priyanka Gandhi and Ahmed Patel had called and talked to us,” Meena said as Randhawa pacified him.

During the feedback session, a questionnaire with 13 queries was given to the MLAs.

“What is the the plan you have to remove the anti-incumbency factor against you”, “Any suggestion to reduce the anti-incumbency factor against the government”, “What did you do to make ERCP an issue in your constituency”, and “Which are the most impactful schemes in your constituency” were a few of the queries.

The MLAs were also asked about their social media status and if they are handling it on their own.

