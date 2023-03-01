The state government-run Rajasthan Roadways Department on Wednesday has decided to provide free travel in the buses for women and girls within the state limits on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, an official said.

According to a circular, women in the state will be able to travel free of cost in the Ordinary and the Express buses of Rajasthan Roadways.

The free travel facility will be available from 12 midnight on March 7 and till March 8 up to 11.59 p.m.

The benefit of the facility of free travel will be available only within the limits of the state.

If someone travels outside Rajasthan border like Delhi, Agra, Mathura or cities of other states, she will not be charged till the state border. Thereafter, the fares will be charged.

According to the roadways administration estimation, more females will travel this year as Dhulandi festival is on March 7, and the next day a large number of commuters are expected.

