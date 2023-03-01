INDIALIFESTYLE

Raj: Free travel for women in state govt buses on Women’s Day

NewsWire
0
0

The state government-run Rajasthan Roadways Department on Wednesday has decided to provide free travel in the buses for women and girls within the state limits on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, an official said.

According to a circular, women in the state will be able to travel free of cost in the Ordinary and the Express buses of Rajasthan Roadways.

The free travel facility will be available from 12 midnight on March 7 and till March 8 up to 11.59 p.m.

The benefit of the facility of free travel will be available only within the limits of the state.

If someone travels outside Rajasthan border like Delhi, Agra, Mathura or cities of other states, she will not be charged till the state border. Thereafter, the fares will be charged.

According to the roadways administration estimation, more females will travel this year as Dhulandi festival is on March 7, and the next day a large number of commuters are expected.

20230301-200804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RCP Singh slams Kushwaha for asking for his resignation

    On holiday, people throng Kartavya Path

    Shilpa Shinde replaces injured Shubhangi Atre in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’

    Tito’s owner & Goa BJP ticket aspirant wants lie-detector tests of...