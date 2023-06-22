INDIA

Raj govt announces Rs 235 crore push for religious tourism

The Rajasthan government on Thursday approved funds amounting to Rs 235 crore to develop various projects under religions tourism in the state.

Under the initiative, two new circuits will be developed keeping in mind domestic and foreign tourists.

The first circuit will be developed keeping religious tourism in mind, which has been named ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhav’ (religious pilgrimage circuit).

Under this circuit, renovation and development of pilgrimage sites, dargahs, gurdwaras and Jain temples in various districts of the state will be taken up at a cost of Rs 89.33 crore.

The ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhav’ circuit after development will connect Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Chittorgarh, Sawai Madhapur, Karauli, Mount Abu, Bhilwara and Jhalawar districts. Also, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Jain pilgrimage areas are being developed and promoted under this circuit.

Secondly, the ‘Shekhawati Circuit’ has been developed connecting Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts. Under this initiative, the havelis of these two districts are being renovated, preserved and promoted.

Deputy Director in the Department of Tourism, Dilip Singh Rathod, said that the Sarva Dharma circuit will become a centre of special attraction for religious tourists.

He said that there is a significant influx of domestic and foreign tourists in the religious tourism sector in Nathdwara in Rajsamand district, Khatu Shyamji in Sikar district, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s dargah and Lord Brahma temple in Ajmer district, and the Salasar Balaji temple in Churu district.

Paying special attention to the convenience of religious tourists, the state government is engaged in strengthening the tourism infrastructure. In 2022, Rajasthan witnessed a footfall of 7.5 crore domestic and foreign religious tourists.

