Rajasthan government has issued orders that flags carrying signs of religious identity will not be allowed to be hoisted at any of the public places or schools for next two months in Udaipur.

Disciplinary action will be taken against those flouting norms, said District Collector Tarachand Meena in his orders.

If sources are to be believed, these orders have been issued in wake of Dhirendra Shastri’s public address during a huge gathering in Udaipur recently after which five youths were arrested while hoisting saffron flags on Kumbhalgarh fort.

Though these youths have been released, the administration has issued orders saying that flags with religious signs will not be allowed in public places during religious processions and those flouting these orders will be dealt strictly under legal provision. The order said that there are chances that law and order might be disturbed if these flags are hoisted at public places.

Meena, however, said that the order has no connection with Shastri’s address and he had planned to release it before his arrival in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, Udaipur MP (BJP) Diya Kumari has termed this order as an attempt to violate the right of common people to religious freedom in the name of law and order.

“This order of the Udaipur administration against the religious flag is the latest example of the appeasement policy of the Congress government in Rajasthan. This is an attempt to violate the right of common people to religious freedom in the name of law and order.”

Moreover, the locals said, “This is the festive time when people celebrate Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti with full fervour. This is an infringement to their right to celebrate festivals.”

Taking cognizance of the statements and considering them provocative, an FIR was lodged against him. Shastri had asked the gathering to replace the green flags with saffron flags.

20230406-182201