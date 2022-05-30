The Rajasthan government on Monday approved a proposal to build the ‘Nehru Youth Transit Hostel and Facilitation Centre’ at the Udaipur House in Delhi at a cost of Rs 330 crore.

With the establishment of the hostel, scores of students from low-income groups in Rajasthan, who visit the national capital to prepare and appear for different competitive exams, will be provided accommodation.

“Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken a humanitarian decision to provide relief to the students from low-income groups preparing for competitive examinations in Delhi,” an official said.

The proposed hostel will have 250 rooms.

The Chief Minister had announced the opening of the hostel in Delhi while making the Budget announcements for FY2022-23.

