Former Union Minister and BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the Rajasthan government is depriving the widows of the Pulwama martyrs from their rightful compensation and hit out at the state government for backing out on the promises made after the martyrdom of the soldiers during the Pulwama terror attack.

While addressing a press conference, Rathore showed a video of the final rites conducted of the martyred soldier Rohitash Lamba during which a Rajasthan minister was seen making promises.

“The promises made by the Rajasthan minister sent by the Chief Minister were false. He (Minister) is saying the government will provide jobs to the people as per the family’s (family of the martyrs) wish. One after the other, all the promises made by the state government are proving to be false,” the former Union Minister added.

The BJP MP said, “Rahul Gandhi has raised questions and humiliated the Indian Army every time… This is the mentality the Rajasthan government is showing. Congress is a false party and makes false promises. Now when the widows are demanding their rights, they are being lathicharged. The Chief Minister is not even ready to meet… Defence Minister also urged the Chief Minister but no…”

He also added, “The Rajasthan government has crossed all limits of appeasement. Section 144 is imposed on Hindu festivals but special arrangements are made for a person belonging to a particular class… even if he is a troublemaker. In every way, the situation in Rajasthan is getting serious.”

The widows of Pulwama martyrs have demanded the construction of roads in their villages and change in rules for providing jobs on compassionate grounds to their relatives, among others.

They have also demanded a written assurance from the Ashok Gehlot government that their demands would be met, in order for them to end their protest. They have been protesting since February 28 and started an indefinite hunger strike from March 4.

