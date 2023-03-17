INDIA

Raj govt makes employees with third child eligible for promotion

Rajasthan government has taken a big decision regarding the promotion of its employees. Now an employee will be able to get a promotion even after having a third child.

Earlier, the government had put a hold on the promotion of such employees for three years. The staff with three children used to get the benefit of promotion and salary hike only after three years.

This rule was implemented in 2004 when there was a BJP government in the state with Vasundhara Raje becoming the Chief Minister for the first time. At that time, the government had decided to stop promotion if any state government employee had a third child after June 1, 2002.

The government had decided to stop promotion and other benefits for such staff for five years. It meant that if an employee was to get a promotion on January 1, 2005, it would have been given on January 1, 2010.

According to the officials associated with the employees’ organisations, in 2017, the government had reduced the period of this promotion from five to three years. Now the government has removed this rule.

