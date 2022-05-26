The Tourism and Hospitality sector units wanting to avail the industry status benefits can now apply for an “Entitlement Certificate” from the Department of Tourism.

An order to this effect has been issued by the department recently. Rajasthan Tourism Minister, Vishvendra Singh, said that those units which are eligible can obtain the certificates with ease.

In the financial budget for 2022-2023, the state government had announced that the tourism and hospitality sector can now avail the benefits under the industrial norms. As per the norms, the government tariff and other levies will be as for industries.

For the “Entitlement Certificate”, the category of units listed in the Rajasthan Tourism Unit Policy 2015 are eligible for application. Other categories which are eligible for application are – the proposed units of Rajasthan Rural Tourism Policy; units that have availed benefits under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS); units that have availed benefits under the Mukhyamantri Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojana (MLUPY); units of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) and Rajasthan State Hotel Corporation; and all the museums that comes under the Centre and state government within the state.

The units wanting to obtain the certificate can apply online at https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The application received by the Tourism Department will be processed and disposed of by the local tourism offices within 30 working days, if the application is complete in all respects.

The President, Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan (FHTR), Apurv Kumar said that it is easy to fill online application form for obtaining the certificate as well as its clearance within 30 working days clearly indicates the “positive mindset of the state government in taking the tourism sector to new heights”.

