Raj govt to move Supreme Court against acquittal of 2008 Jaipur blasts accused

The Rajasthan government has decided to challenge in the Supreme Court the acquittal of 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case accused.

Late on Friday night, at a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reviewed the acquittal of the four accused. He decided to remove Additional Advocate General (AAG) Rajendra Yadav for the weak prosecution in the case with immediate effect.

Also, Chief Minister Gehlot ordered a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court at the earliest against the acquitted accused.

Overturning the 2019 district court verdict, the Rajasthan High Court has acquitted all the accused, he said.

The state government wants to ensure that the culprits get the harshest punishment, for which it will soon file an SLP in the Supreme Court, the Chief minister said.

He further stated that the state will ensure justice to the victims by engaging the best lawyers.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Head of Home Department Sachi Anand Kumar, DGP Umesh Mishra, ADG SOG-ATS Ashok Rathore, ADG Crime Dinesh MN, among others were present in the meeting.

