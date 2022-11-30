The children from Class 1 to 8 in the government schools of Rajasthan will get free school uniforms and milk prepared from milk powder.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot virtually launched the Mukhyamantri Bal Gopal Yojana and Mukhyamantri Free Uniform Yojana from his official residence on Tuesday. On this occasion, children were fed milk along with the distribution of free uniforms.

Gehlot said, “The students are future of our country… And many schemes are being run for the overall development of students Milk will be distributed after school assembly hour on each Tuesday and Friday. Funds worth Rs 476 crore have been sanctioned for this scheme.”

Jagdish Meena, Sarpanch representative at Mahatma Gandhi School, Vijaysinghpura, said that the Rajasthan government was running several schemes keeping in mind the interests of the common man.

“It is necessary that people should stay aware and get involved with the schemes in time, so that the objectives of the government’s schemes can be meaningful,” he said.

In Dhani Cheethwadi of Mahatma Gandhi School Jodla, Sarpanch Chauthamal Jat said that the Rajasthan government was committed that every student of the state should get quality education.

“For this, the Chief Minister’s Free Uniform Distribution Scheme has been launched for the students of Class 1 to 8 in the government schools of the state. This scheme will increase the attendance and enrolment of students studying in government schools. Along with this, it will help in preventing the drop out of children,” Jat said.

20221130-113204