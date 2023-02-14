As part of a late night reshuffle on Monday, the Rajasthan government has transferred 75 IPS officers.

The Personnel Department issued orders in which 19 district SPs have been changed.

For the first time, new positions of DG, IG and SP have been created to check cyber crime in the state.

Additional Director General (ACB) ADG Dinesh MN has been transferred and posted as ADG Crime. His transfer from ACB in the election year remains a matter of discussion, although he has been an ACB for a long time.

Ravi Prakash Mehra and Janga Srinivasa Rao have been promoted from ADG to DG and sent to new places.

Mehra has been posted as DG cyber crime and civil rights and Janga Srinivasa Rao as DG Training. Eight ADGs, five IGs and 22 district SPs have been transferred.

In Jaipur, DCP Ajaypal Lamba has been posted as Udaipur IG and replaced by Kailash Vishnoi.

The appointment of Dinesh MN as ADG crime is being discussed widely as he is one among those led the Anandpal encounter team and had also arrested many IAS, IPS, RAS and RPS officials while being in ACB.

It has also been stated that the position came to him to check the rising crime graph in the state.

Close on heels of his working in SOG and ACB, he might work strongly against criminals and anti-criminal activities, said the sources.

