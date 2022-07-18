Aiming to bring out ‘Citizen Scientists’ from each district, the Rajasthan government has planned to organise science camps in all 33 districts of the state, said Mugdha Sinha, secretary, science & technology.

At these camps, students will learn to operate telescopes, identify constellations and planets and make science toys, she said.

The aim is to generate interest among students in the science stream so that the state produces more students like Kalpana Chawla, Mugdha told IANS.

Around 5 students will be shortlisted from each district and will be paid a monthly stipend. Mugdha said the file has been sent to the concerned department for financial approval.

“We have created a Google form and work has started in this direction. Those being included in this citizen scientist programme are amateur astronomers, assistant professors, students among others. The selected students will be given hands-on training to operate telescopes, and will be imparted hands-on skills to make science toys so that they can also generate other students’ interest in science,” she added.

Rajasthan has become the first state in India to launch night sky astro tourism in all its 33 districts.

The Department of Art and Culture introduced a ‘Night Sky Tourism Project’ to introduce sky-gazing among the tourists.

