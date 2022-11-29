Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has returned separate bills of three private universities — Dunes University, Jodhpur; Vyas Vidya Peeth University, Jodhpur; and Saurabh University, Hindaun City, Karauli, passed by the seventh session of the 15th Legislative Assembly, for reconsideration.

In pursuance of Article 200 of the Constitution and its provision, Mishra has returned these Bills of proposed private universities due to non-completion of the process under the prescribed rules, said a statement.

The Governor has said that it was clear from looking at the papers that the proposed private universities were being established without following the prescribed rules of land and buildings. There seems to be a direct loss to the revenue of the state as well, he said.

Mishra has also objected to the courses being run without land conversion, buildings.

The Governor has written a separate letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in this regard. It has been mentioned in the letter that the proposed private universities have not completed the process of building construction, land and conducting courses under the prescribed rules.

In a letter to the Chief Minister regarding the return of the bill for reconsideration, Mishra said that perusal of the files relating to the bills showed that the private universities being established in the state were in accordance with the rules and guidelines issued from time to time not compliant. He has also given instructions to conduct a detailed inquiry into the shortcomings of private universities by constituting a high-level committee of divisional and revenue officers.

Returning the bill, the Governor has said in the letter that the state government should take action by formulating a comprehensive policy after extensive discussion regarding the establishment of private universities. He gave instructions to “establish the proposed universities in the interest of the state only after getting the high-level revenue officials and judicial inquiry done so that the students here can get maximum employment opportunities with quality education and the revenue of the state can be increased”.

