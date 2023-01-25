The Gujarat Government on Wednesday promoted Additional Chief Secretary Raj Kumar as Chief Secretary of the state with effect from January 31.

He will take charge on January 31, when Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar retires from his office.

According to the government order, till January 31, Raj Kumar would officiate as officer on Special Duty in Chief Secretary’s office.

Raj Kumar was appointed as Additional Chief Secretary (Home) on December 6, 2021, after he was repatriated from Central deputation.

The present Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, had retired from his post in mid 2022, on reaching superannuation, but his term was extended for six months keeping in view the state assembly elections.

Second senior-most IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary Vipul Mitra is likely to be appointed as Chairman of Gujarat State Fertiliser Company and any other public sector company of Gujarat, said sources.

