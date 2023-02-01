Rajasthan’s leader of opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Wednesday welcomed the Union Budget 2023-24 presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, saying that it will further boost the country’s growth prospects and help it reach new heights.

By providing something for every sector, the Budget will further give boost to growth, Kataria said, adding that the government’s decision to assist one crore farmers’ transition to natural (or chemical-balanced) farming over the next three years is yet another milestone which will inspire the farmers to brnach out.

He also welcomed the announcement of 50 new airports, helipads and aerodromes to be built to improve regional connectivity across the country.

Kataria expressed happiness over Central government’s focus on road development.

The extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another year is a welcome step which shall benefit the marginalised sections, he added.

“This is the kind of Budget that boosts each segment, and hence I welcome it,” the BJP leader said.

