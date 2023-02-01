INDIA

Raj LoP Gulab Chand Kataria welcomes Union Budget 23-24

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan’s leader of opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Wednesday welcomed the Union Budget 2023-24 presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, saying that it will further boost the country’s growth prospects and help it reach new heights.

By providing something for every sector, the Budget will further give boost to growth, Kataria said, adding that the government’s decision to assist one crore farmers’ transition to natural (or chemical-balanced) farming over the next three years is yet another milestone which will inspire the farmers to brnach out.

He also welcomed the announcement of 50 new airports, helipads and aerodromes to be built to improve regional connectivity across the country.

Kataria expressed happiness over Central government’s focus on road development.

The extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another year is a welcome step which shall benefit the marginalised sections, he added.

“This is the kind of Budget that boosts each segment, and hence I welcome it,” the BJP leader said.

20230201-154802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pinarayi Vijayan is suffering from dementia: Congress

    Impersonation of PMO functionary reported, Delhi Police probing

    Jilted man kills woman, her parents in UP district

    ‘India is our friend’, says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina