INDIA

Raj man arrested for sexually assaulting 40 minors, women by creating explicit videos

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan Police have arrested a man who sexually assaulted more than 40 minors and women by creating their explicit videos and photos.

According to sources, the accused, Barmer resident Mukesh Kumar Damami, even targeted his mother-in-law.

Police officials said that Damami worked as a drummer in wedding ceremonies and used to allegedly approach women during these events.

Thereafter, he used to blackmail them by threatening to edit and circulate their intimate photos and videos.

The police arrested him following a complaint from a family and were shocked to know the modus operandi adopted by the man.

It was discovered by police that Damami had stored the explicit videos and photos in a pen drive.

The police further revealed that he would approach women and engage in video calls with them, while using screen recorders to capture their conversations.

During these calls, he would start recording videos without the victims’ knowledge.

Later, he would edit these videos and convert them into explicit content. Also, he would blackmail victims by threatening to circulate their intimate photos and videos, extorting money from them.

Police officials said that they have seized explicit photos and videos of over 40 women from six villages and are now interrogating the suspect under the POCSO Act.

A report was firled after a complaint was lodged by a victim at the Samdari Police Station on June 6.

The report said that explicit photos and videos of village women and underage girls were circulating for the last two months.

20230617-113406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thousands throng to view Ambedkar’s 55K-sq ft rangoli in Parbhani

    Vimal, Yogi Babu-starrer to shine a light on unscrupulous brokers

    Haryana to open 238 PM-SHRI schools

    Deploying wit, acumen and diplomacy against adversaries