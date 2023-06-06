In an interesting incident in Rajasthan, a man walked into a state-run relief camp with an application seeking a suitable bride for himself.

While the mid-level officials entertained his plea and asked him to form a committee, the tehsildar rejected the application.

The incident was reported in Dausa’ Gangadwadi, when forty-year-old Kailash, alias Kallu Mahavar, came with an application to provide him a gharwali (wife).

In his application, Kallu said that if he manages to get a slim and fair woman between of 30 and 40 years of age, then he would marry her.

After going through his application, camp in-charge (Tehsildar) Harikishan Saini ordered other officials to take necessary action.

It was recommended to form a committee of Panchayat Secretary, Patwari and Sarpanch.

In response to the order, this personnel wrote to Tehsildar that a joint team of Gram Panchayat Secretary, Patwari and Sarpanch should be formed to look for a suitable wife for the applicant.

When the matter came into light, people thronged Kallu’s house on Monday morning. “I had given an application to get a wife. He is the fourth among five siblings. His elder sister and three brothers are married.

Kallu stays with younger brother. He ekes out living cleaning shops in the Gram Panchayat and the market.

Meanwhile, Babulal Gurjar, Patwari accepted that he had asked to form a committee, Harikishan Saini, Tehsildar, said that the Patwari gave him the letter to constitute the team.

However, in such a case no team can be formed. In such a situation, on the basis of the statement of Patwari and the applicant, we rejected the application of the said case on Monday.

