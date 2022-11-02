Rajendra Gudha, a minister in the Rajasthan government and a known supporter of Sachin Pilot, has opened a front against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by demanding the convening of CLP meet to discuss the leadership change.

Gudha has demanded that the Congress high command convene a meeting of the legislature party soon to decide on changing the chief minister in the state. He also demanded the sacking of two ministers, namely Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and also RTDC President Dharmendra Rathod from their posts for being responsible for the political mess.

These three leaders were served disciplinary notice for calling a parallel meeting of the MLAs to CLP called officially by the Congress high command.

He said, “Our organisation general secretary K.C. Venugopal had said that in a day or two, we will decide the Rajasthan CM. Next, notices were served to Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathod. It has been more than a month since this matter happened. At that time, there was a talk of convening the Congress Legislature Party meeting again, till now the Legislature Party meeting has not been called.

“All I have to say is that it is a question of the credibility of the high command. The Congress Legislature Party should call a meeting and decide on the CM soon. Take a decision on the three leaders soon”.

Gudha further said, “Venugopal had at that time asked to decide the Chief Minister of Rajasthan in a day or two, that decision should now be taken soon, so that the party benefits in Himachal and Gujarat elections.”

“The Congress is in a good position in both the places. Be it ministers, bureaucracy, there is a topic of discussion about the CM everywhere, a decision should be taken on this soon. Mallikarjun Kharge has become our new president. He has come here as an observer. Now, he should give a message that the party is making the decision, it will benefit the Congress,” said Gudha.

