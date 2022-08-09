Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday discussed the issue of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He apprised Chouhan that the ERCP scheme is being implemented as per the decision taken in the 13th meeting of the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh Inter-State Control Board in 2005.

Chauhan agreed to hold a meeting at the level of Chief Ministers of both the states to discuss and build consensus on all the issues, he said.

Gehlot said that in this project based on the water being received from the tributaries of the Chambal in Rajasthan, less than 10 per cent of the water coming out of Madhya Pradesh would be utilised. Therefore, as per the decision taken in the year 2005, Madhya Pradesh’s consent is not required for such projects.

The Chief Minister said that in the past, Rajasthan too had not objected to the projects built by Madhya Pradesh on Chambal and its tributaries and Madhya Pradesh has constructed dams on those rivers. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh’s cooperation on ERCP is also expected.

