INDIA

Raj MP Diya Kumari joins BJP’s campaign in poll-bound Himachal

NewsWire
0
0

BJP MP from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, Diya Kumari, on Tuesday addressed a ‘Sankalp’ rally in support of party candidate Rajeev Bindal in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, days before the Vovember 12 Assembly elections in the state.

Referring to the large gathering for the rally, Diya Kumari said it is evident that the BJP will retain power in Himachal Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Not just in Nahan, the BJP is getting unprecedented support in entire Himachal Pradesh,” she said at the rally, which was also addressed by Union Women and Child Development Minister, Smriti Irani, and Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar.

Earlier, Diya Kumari attended a ‘Shabad Kirtan’ at the Nahan gurdwara on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The Rajasthan MP also attended a meeting to promote BJP candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, in which strategies for the polls and the status of the five constituencies of the district – Nahan, Paonta-sahib, Shillai, Renukaji and Pachhad – were discussed.

20221108-201203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Equity indices up in early trade; Sensex rises 250 pts

    Three nabbed for double murder in Goa

    Sukhbir Singh Badal richest candidate in Punjab polls

    Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked at Ramban