INDIA

Raj MP Diya Kumari to campaign in Himachal

NewsWire
0
0

Diya Kumari, the MP from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand MP, will campaign in support of the BJP candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls and will handle the electoral front with Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Krishan Pal Gurjar.

On the directions of the central leadership, Diya Kumari, who reached Nahan in Himachal’s Sirmaur district on Sunday, started the election campaign and will also address a rally on Tuesday.

On Monday, Diya Kumari, Irani and Gurjar will address the Vijay Sankalp Rally at 10 a.m. organised in support of former Himachal Assembly Speaker and BJP candidate, Dr. Rajiv Bindal at Chaugan Maidan in Nahan district.

20221107-100802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cloud technology is at the heart of remote patient monitoring: Dozee

    Two FIRS registered against Jitan Ram Manjhi for comments on Brahmins

    It hardly matters who is leaving Congress, says Ashok Gehlot

    Discontent brews afresh in banks, strikes in May-end