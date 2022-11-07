Diya Kumari, the MP from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand MP, will campaign in support of the BJP candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls and will handle the electoral front with Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Krishan Pal Gurjar.

On the directions of the central leadership, Diya Kumari, who reached Nahan in Himachal’s Sirmaur district on Sunday, started the election campaign and will also address a rally on Tuesday.

On Monday, Diya Kumari, Irani and Gurjar will address the Vijay Sankalp Rally at 10 a.m. organised in support of former Himachal Assembly Speaker and BJP candidate, Dr. Rajiv Bindal at Chaugan Maidan in Nahan district.

20221107-100802