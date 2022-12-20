Diya Kumari, the BJP MP from Rajsamand in Rajasthan, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during the ongoing winter session of the Lok Sabha.

During their meeting, Diya Kumari urged the Prime Minister to develop a new tourist circuit connecting all the monuments associated with Maharana Pratap in Rajsamand. She also mooted the idea of providing insurance facility for the cultivation of rose to present the various products made from Chetri rose of Nathdwara.

Expressing gratitude to Niti Aayog for the approval of Mavli-Marwar gauge conversion, Diya Kumari requested the Prime Minister for the approval of Merta Pushkar and Ras Bilara railway lines.

The Prime Minister assured that all these issues will be taken up, as he provided guidance on different topics.

During the meeting, Diya Kumari also presented a copy of the ‘Sansad Khel’ booklet to Modi.

The BJP MP said that meeting the Prime Minister always infuses new inspiration and energy.

