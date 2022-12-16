ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raj MP seeks ban on teleserial for ‘poor portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal

NewsWire
0
0

Hanuman Beniwal, a Lok Sabha member from Nagaur in Rajasthan, on Friday raised the issue of showing Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal in bad light in a television serial.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Beniwal sought a ban on the television serial “Punyashlok Ahilyabai” and demanded action against it’s makers.

The MP said that Maharaja Surajmal was an iconic personality, who never lost a battle in his life. However, the producers of the television serial showed him in poor light during an episode aired last month.

Beniwal demanded that the producer of the serial should apologise and there should be legal action against the TV serial’s director.

The lawmaker from Rajasthan said that earlier in Hindi film “Panipat” also, the Jat ruler had been shown in a poor light.

There have been protests against the TV serial in many parts of Rajasthan, especially in Bharatpur which is a Jat dominated area.

20221216-155801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Malik’ maker Mahesh Narayanan: Almost 1500 fans gathered to watch Fahadh...

    Sidharth, Kiara cheer ‘Indian Idol 12’ finalists in I-Day Special

    Look who’s in: Tejasswi, Akasa appear in latest ‘Bigg Boss 15’...

    New track from 1965 War drama ‘Sita Ramam’ shows Dulquer in...