A Special Research Team (SIT) has been constituted to further investigate the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan Terror Module, after the ATS teams of the two states worked together to get deep into the details of the criminals in MP, police officials said.

Two additional superintendents of police, along with research officers, have been appointed as co-research officers, the police officials told IANS.

The technical analysis will be handled by an additional superintendent of police and a deputy superintendent of police.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Anti Terror Sqauds(ATS), Rajasthan will supervise the special research team.

On March 30, 2022, three accused were arrested in Rajasthan with 12 kg RDX while they were travelling from MP to Rajasthan.

Investigations revealed that the suspects associated with terror module reside in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh and have detailed information about the entire module. So in this regard ATS MP team was informed and alerted, they said.

Three suspects were handpicked with the help of ATS Madhya Pradesh, who were thoroughly interrogated by the officers of ATS Madhya Pradesh and ATS Rajasthan. They were then handed over to ATS Rajasthan.

Based on the research by ATS Rajasthan, the three were arrested on Sunday. They will be presented before a court and a request will be made for their police custody remand, as per the offcials.

On Wednesday, a team of constables and head constables of Sadar Nimbahera police station intercepted a suspicious vehicle on Neemuch Chittorgarh highway and discovered 12 kg RDX and timers from their possession.

Three persons identified as Sarfuddin, Zubair and Altamas from Ratlam were arrested. A major search operation was conducted in Ratlam in which the alleged kingpin of the model Imran Khan and his accomplice Ameen Khan and Ameen Pathan were caught.

After a thorough interrogation, they were handed over to Rajasthan police and further investigation is on in the case, the officials confirmed.

