INDIALIFESTYLE

Raj Police arrest 5 for indecent folk songs against leader

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan Police have arrested five youths, including a YouTuber for broadcasting folk songs containing indecent and derogatory words on social media against a prominent politician of Rajasthan.

Out of these, two accused have been handed over to the Jaipur Commissionerate Police. Sawai Madhopur Police has arrested the YouTuber.

The folk song was broadcast on YouTube on Sunday, and went viral. Three separate cases were registered in this regard at the Sodala police station in Jaipur, Nangal Rajawatan in Dausa and Chauth ka Barwada police station in Sawai Madhopur district. On getting information about the matter, instructions were given to the three district SPs by the police headquarters for immediate action.

Additional Commissioner Jaipur Kailash Bishnoi said that accused Charat Lal Meena, a resident of Dausa has been taken into custody at the Sodala police station. He is being interrogated in Jaipur.

Dausa SP Sanjeev Nain said that Vishram Meena, Nangal Rajawatan and Vishram Meena were arrested under Section 151 CrPC on Sunday in connection with making a YouTube video viral on social media. Also, YouTuber Vikram Meena was arrested on Monday.

Sawaimadhopur SP Harshvardhan Agarwala said that the team of Chauth’s Barwada police station arrested YouTuber Manraj alias Prahlad Meena in this case.

20230314-113406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Weeks after deadly Russian embassy attack in Kabul, Putin warns Afghanistan...

    Delhi: Man killed for urinating in front of neighbour’s house

    BJYM to launch ‘Sampark Yatra’ in border villages from Jan 20

    Bengal may impose total lockdown amid Covid surge