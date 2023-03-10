The Rajasthan Police have picked up the protesting widows of three martyrs from outside the bungalow of former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, said Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday.

The women were picked up late Thursday night, however the police have not reacted so far.

A few people, who were sitting with the women, have been taken to the SEZ police station by the police. On getting the information, Meena also reached the SEZ police station along with his supporters.

Sources said that the widows were forcibly picked up by the police from outside Pilot’s residence at 3 a.m.

He said that if someone pleads with grass in mouth, the other side accepts the demands. as it means that the person is pleading with folded hands.

“However, the state government took the extreme steps and picked up these women at midnight. Their mobiles were snatched. Where are the war widows and their relatives is not yet known. Our protest will continue and will go stronger,” he warned further.

On Thursday, the widows protested in a unique way by taking grass (doob) in their mouths. They tried to march to the Chief Minister’s residence, but the police stopped them.

Meena was also involved in the march along with the widows. On not being allowed to move forward, the widows pleaded with the CM by lying on the ground with the grass in their mouths.

Rajya Sabha MP Kirodilal Meena made several verbal attacks on the Chief Minister during Thursday’s protest. He said that the Chief Minister has done the work of sprinkling salt on the wounds of the widows by tweeting that their demands are unjustified.

