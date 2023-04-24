INDIA

Raj protesters continue highway blockade demanding reservation

Members of the Saini, Mali, Kushwaha, Shakya and Maurya Samaj communities blocked the Bharatpur-Jaipur highway in Rajasthan for a fourth day on Monday demanding 12 per cent reservation.

The highway has remained blocked since the night of April 21.

Administrative officers are in constant talks with the agitators trying to seek a solution to end the agitation, but to no avail.

On Sunday night, a delegation of the Saini Samaj submitted a memorandum to District Collector Alok Ranjan detailing their demands.

The agitators have also made arrangements for food from the nearby villages. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are being served on the highway itself.

They have also made arrangements for drinking water through tankers.

Due to the agitation, internet services remained suspended on Monday Beri village and its surrounding areas located on the highway,

A huge police force has been deployed at various places on the highway.

The police administration is monitoring with drones.

Vehicles coming from Jaipur are being diverted via Nagar-Bharatpur and those going from Bharatpur to Jaipur are being diverted from different roads.

