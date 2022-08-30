INDIA

Raj SC Commission Chairman pitches for Sachin Pilot as CM face

NewsWire
0
0

Even at a time when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s name is doing the rounds for the Congress president’s post, Rajasthan SC Commission Chairman and Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa has openly raised a demand to anoint Sachin Pilot as the CM stressing on the fact that it was high time that the younger group be given the chance to come up.

Bairwa, speaking to the media, said that if Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is made the national president, then it is a big honour for him. “He should become the national president. At the same time, Sachin Pilot should be made the Chief Minister in the state.”

He said that the Chief Minister should now give a chance to the younger generation. “Now the time has come when the second line should be brought forward and given a chance,” he added.

Bairwa did not stop here and said that when Sachin Pilot had gone to Manesar, he was brought back after a few promises were made to him. “The problems which were there at that time are also over. In such a situation, what is the problem if Sachin Pilot is made the Chief Minister in the state of Rajasthan now? There should not be any pressure on the high command about this decision.”

He further added, “When the Chintan Shivir was held in Udaipur, our leader Sonia Gandhi had said in a stern voice that the party has given a lot to you. Now is the time to return to the party. But it doesn’t seem like anything right now. Today BJP is making nepotism an issue. In such a situation, if Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have decided that they should elect the president outside the Gandhi family, then I do not think that pressure should be put on them again and again,” he added.

20220830-134602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP leading in 241 seats in UP, SP ahead in 103

    Family opposition drives UP couple to end lives

    Cage Farming: Goa Forward Party wants only locals engaged

    4 Bangladesh-trained militants surrender in Tripura