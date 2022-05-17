Opposing Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s proposed visit next month to Ayodhya, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday said that he will not be allowed to enter the city till he tendered a public apology for humiliating north Indians.

Calling it a protest for self-esteem, the BJP MP said during a press briefing here that if Raj Thackeray did not apologise, protests will be staged against his visit and he will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya city.

On the question of whether the party has support for this protest, the BJP Kaiserganj MP said that it was his personal protest against the MNS chief for insulting North Indians and the saffron party has nothing to do with it.

He said that MNS chief should apologise to the north Indians for what happened intentionally or unintentionally in 2008, showing respect to them. Tendering an apology will not demean him, instead it will add to his personality, said the BJP MP.

Singh said that Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have historical relations since the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but the MNS chief has destroyed that relation between the two states as north Indians are living as second grade citizens in Mumbai. He added that he doesn’t have any enmity with the Marathas but is opposing the tendency of one person Raj Thackeray, not the entire Maratha community.

The BJP MP claimed that he has the support of Janata Dal (United) in the protest.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5. On April 17, Thackeray had announced in Pune that he would visit Ayodhya on June 5 to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

