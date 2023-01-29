Rajasthan, blessed with scenic beauty and heritage places, encompassing proud pages of history and lavish forts, will soon script another glorious story of the past with the Pratap Circuit. It will be developed soon in the desert state, confirmed Jaipur’s former princess and Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari speaking exclusively to IANS.

With the new circuit coming in, tourists and history lovers from across the world will be able to see the places where the great warrior Maharana Pratap was born, where he grew up, where his coronation was done and where he fought the battle of Haldighati against the Mughals. Also the place where he spent his last days and passed away can be visited by avid travellers, she confirmed.

Diya Kumari told IANS: “Rajasthan is blessed to be the place where Maharana Pratap was born. There are many places associated with his life which include his birthplace and the place where he grew up. Places such as Kumbhalgarh where Pratap was born, Gogunda where his Raj Tilak was done, Chavand where he spent his last days are still present here, but certain facilities are missing.”

The MP added that when she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, she discussed the proposal for a ‘Pratap Circuit’ so that “tourists coming from far-flung areas can see these glorious places of the past associated with Maharana Pratap and his life.”

The idea is that all the places associated with Maharana Pratap should be developed into a Pratap Circuit, Diya Kumari said. The originality of these places should be maintained and facilities should be developed so that the tourists can easily visit them. “The PM took these proposals seriously and hence we should expect to see the ‘Pratap Circuit’ come up soon,” she added.

Maharana Pratap was born in Kumbhalgarh and was crowned as king in Gogunda Palace in 1572. It was from here that the Battle of Haldighati was fought in 1576. He spent his last days in Chavand.

“Everyone wants to see these places and original structures so while maintaining their originality we need to bring in tourist facilities, Diya Kumari said. “This initiative will help in generating employment and new business opportunities,” she added.

Talking about the work she has done as the Rajsamand MP, Diya Kumari said: “The people of Rajsamand believed in me and helped me win despite knowing that I am from Jaipur. They trusted me, so I owe them a lot.”

She added: “During the Lok Sabha polls, I was assigned two major tasks, first one was Mavli Marwar gauge conversion and second is Gomti Beowar four lanes, now both these tasks have been accomplished.”

