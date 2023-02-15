Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh on Wednesday declined to comment on a fellow minister’s advice to resume selling beer in RTDC hotels to increase profits.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Tuesday said that state-owned hotels should start selling liquor to make more money and avoid losses.

Addressing an event at a Jaipur Hotel, he said that in order to draw customers, every hotel and restaurant in this day and age needs to have a bar, adding that if they don’t provide alcohol, their businesses will fail.

“Who will come (to RTDC hotels) if there is no bar?” Khachariyawas said, claiming that the RTDC was once known for serving liquor to guests at its hotels and that it should start doing this again. “Earlier, you (RTDC) used to sell beer. Now, you need to take the licence back (from the government). I guarantee that after this, there will be no shortage of money,” he said.

Singh, asked by IANS about Khachriyawas’ advice said: “You are asking me to speak about my colleague’s views. No comments. Everyone has its own views and those were his views.”

