INDIA

Raj Tourism Minister declines comment on colleague’s advice to sell beer in hotels

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh on Wednesday declined to comment on a fellow minister’s advice to resume selling beer in RTDC hotels to increase profits.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Tuesday said that state-owned hotels should start selling liquor to make more money and avoid losses.

Addressing an event at a Jaipur Hotel, he said that in order to draw customers, every hotel and restaurant in this day and age needs to have a bar, adding that if they don’t provide alcohol, their businesses will fail.

“Who will come (to RTDC hotels) if there is no bar?” Khachariyawas said, claiming that the RTDC was once known for serving liquor to guests at its hotels and that it should start doing this again. “Earlier, you (RTDC) used to sell beer. Now, you need to take the licence back (from the government). I guarantee that after this, there will be no shortage of money,” he said.

Singh, asked by IANS about Khachriyawas’ advice said: “You are asking me to speak about my colleague’s views. No comments. Everyone has its own views and those were his views.”

20230215-224604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi LG sanctions prosecution of activists accused of ‘insulting Constitution’

    Shivraj to launch ‘Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal’ scheme in...

    Six missing after boat accident on Ganga in Bihar’s Bhojpur

    Delhi’s Covid tally rises to 585, two fresh deaths