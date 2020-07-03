Raj varsity teacher rams car into wall near US Embassy, ASI killed

New Delhi, 3 July (IANS) In a fatal accident, an assistant professor of Rajasthan University rammed his car into a wall near the US Embassy here, killing a 51-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on the spot. The incident happened at 10 a.m. when 41-year-old Siddharth Bhagat lost control of his car and mowed down the ASI.

“An ASI of the PCR unit, Lal Man Singh Sisodiya, who was on duty near the gate of the US Embassy, died in the accident. A case has been registered in the Chanakyapuri police station and the driver of the car has been arrested,” said additional DCP, New Delhi, Deepak Yadav.

Further investigation is on.

–IANS

