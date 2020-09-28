Raj violence: RAF deployed after 2 die in police firing

Jaipur, Sep 28 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police on Monday confirmed that two persons have died and another two were injured in police firing used to control violence that rocked Dungarpur in the last four days.

“Two people died and two sustained critical injuries in the violence which erupted on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad national highway in the last four days. Additional police forces and rapid action force has been deputed in Dungarpur since Sunday night,” said Director General Police (DGP) Bhupendra Singh here.

Police had to open fire to control the situation on Saturday and to protect public property and lives of people in which two died and two were injured. The injured are out of danger, he said.

He said a total of 24 cases have been registered and action is being taken against the accused. Two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and six companies of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) have been deputed.

Officials are keeping an eye on all major developments and efforts are on to retain peace in the area.

Last week, thousands of applicants who appeared for teachers’ examination took to streets, pelted stones and torched vehicles on the NH8.

They demanded the filling up of over 1,000 vacant posts reserved for the general category be filled by ST candidates. The highway was blocked for about 10 kilometres since Thursday evening. Many police vehicles were torched and several policemen were injured in the violence.

