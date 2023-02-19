Haryana Police have started a process to cancel the arms licence of Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar who is among the four wanted in the Nasir and Junaid murder case.

The police are also checking the record of other members of the cow protector group having arms licence and if involved in the heinous crime.

The deceased are residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan whose charred bodies were found inside a burnt Bolero car in Loharu in Bhiwani (Haryana) on Thursday morning.

The victim’s family had named five men linked to the Bajrang Dal in their complaint to the police.

DCP Manesar Manbir Singh said as per the rules, an arms licence is cancelled if the licence holder is booked for a serious crime.

“The process of cancellation of the arms licence of Monu Manesar has been started and it will be cancelled soon. Different police teams including crime units of the Gurugram police are also searching him and he will be arrested soon,” Singh said.

Apart from this, CCTV footage of Monu’s house has surfaced on social media in which he can be seen around 9 a.m. on February 15 .

Monu Yadav is one of the prime accused in the brutal killing and is on the run. Yadav is a Gurugram district president of Bajrang Dal who joined as a member of the district cow protection task force in 2011.

Monu Yadav was earlier named in an attempt to murder case registered against him at Pataudi police station area on February 7.

Yadav is usually known for chasing, confronting, and nabbing alleged cattle smugglers.

