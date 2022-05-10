Indo-American rapper, songwriter and singer Raja Kumari has announced her EP titled ‘Head B***h In Charge’.

Raja Kumari says, “This EP feels like a rebirth for me and not a coincidence that I feel like this once I’ve left the major label world and gone completely independent. I hope my fans listen to the artist they have loved and fall in love with the new direction I’ll be taking them.

She added: “These songs were recorded between BOMBAY and LA from 2019-to 2022 and I feel like I’ve had to fight the world to get them out. You can hear the fighting spirit in them with no fear and just art!”

It is a collection of inventive raps born from her lyrical prowess. The album comprises five power-packed songs including ‘Manifest’, ‘Made In India’, ‘On’, ‘HBIC’ and ‘The Don’.

Out of these, ‘Made In India’ features actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is out.

Her song ‘Manifest’ celebrates the journey, while the title track, ‘Head B***h In Charge’, is an anthem for independent, fearless and confident women.

Marking Raja Kumari’s first independent body of work since 2018, the EP will feature KR$NA in ‘ON’ and Shah Rule in ‘The Don’.

