Raja Kumari collaborates with John Legend, says ‘had great time jamming with him’

Indo-American rapper, songwriter and singer Raja Kumari has collaborated with musician John Legend for a track called ‘Keep Walking’.

The duo co-curated a catchy anthem that is a rallying cry for those driven by self-belief to work for collective progress.

The artists have been brought together by a brand new platform – Walkers & Co. – which celebrates the power of the collective, inspired by bold steps of individuals challenging the status quo and charting an evolved course for the future. The platform salutes those who stride bravely towards collective progress with this anthem.

Raja Kumari says: “The Walkers & Co. platform celebrates bold steps and the Keep Walking Anthem, which comes straight from the heart, is a celebration of the same spirit. The song talks about authenticity, resilience and the fire that burns within all of us.

“It was fun exploring a different space, both musically and lyrically. I had a great time co-writing and jamming with John Legend who, like his name, is a true original. It’s my first-ever collab with the Walkers & Co. platform and I can’t wait for fans to listen to this… and keep walking to this!”

20230105-122004

