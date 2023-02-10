ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raja Kumari, Divine, King to perform at Wireless 2023 with Travis Scott

NewsWire
0
0

Indian rapper Raja Kumari will be performing at the Wireless 2023 music fest in Abu Dhabi. The March 11, 2023 festival also has Travis Scott as a headliner along with Raja Kumari’s ‘City Slums’ co-rapper Divine and Indian rapper King.

Raja Kumari is currently celebrating the success of her latest collaboration with John Legend on the song ‘Keep Walking’.

Talking about the fest, Raja Kumari said: “I’m slowly crossing items off my bucket list. My heart is filled with joy to be sharing this big news, as we all come together to celebrate music. I am super grateful for all the love that is coming my way globally. I’ve got some really exciting things planned for this year, and I can’t wait to see how my fans will react!”

Wireless music festival is one of the most renowned music festivals in the UK and this will be its first-ever trip to the Middle East. The festival will also feature other global music stars like Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, and Ali Gatie.

20230210-112203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pratik Gandhi’s first look in ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ unveiled

    Karan Aujla can’t wait to see fans reaction on ‘Click That...

    ‘Bad Man’ Gulshan Grover on his experience of working with new...

    Bollywood celebs call out YouTuber over racist remark against Arunachal MLA