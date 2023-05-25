ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raja Kumari exudes elegance, oomph at Cannes in caped outfit by Manish Malhotra

NewsWire
0
0

Hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari, who is known for her chartbuster song ‘City Slums’, recently attended the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She donned a stunning red custom ensemble designed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

The red ensemble came with a cape and long trail at the back.

Raja Kumari attended the film festival for Inde wild, a beauty ecosystem,founded by Diipa Khosla. Speaking of her debut, Raja Kumari said: “I am so honoured to have been asked to attend the Cannes Film Festival and support my friend Diipa Khosla and Ind Wild.”

20230525-174402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Jannat 2’ actress Esha Gupta down with Covid

    Javed Akhtar’s ‘The Live-in’ to release on Mar 14, normalises concept...

    RGV retorts to Naga Babu over tweets; critics allege YSRCP allegiance

    June: Hard as nails yet sensitive (IANS Review; Rating: * *...