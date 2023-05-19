ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raja Kumari is ‘thrilled’ for her Cannes debut: ‘My music has inspired audience’

NewsWire
0
0

Hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari, who is known for the chartbuster track ‘City Slums’ and recently dropped her album, ‘The Bridge’, is set for the prestigious ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

This will be the first time she will be attending the festival. Speaking of attending the Cannes 2023, she said: “I am thrilled to be a part of The Cannes Festival this year. I recognise that my music and my journey has inspired my audience. I hope I am able to represent everything that I have built. I want to embrace this opportunity entirely and it’s an honour to share the carpet with the most influential names. We are all here to celebrate the beauty of being an artist and the work we create.”

She further mentioned: “We’re all here to celebrate the beauty of being an artist and for me, it’s important to celebrate Indian couture. Wearing Manish Malhotra represents more than just clothing, it’s our Indian pride.”

The Cannes Film Festival, known for its star-studded lineup, carries immense star power, making it one of the grandest film festivals of the year. It is part of the ‘Big Three Film Festivals’ of Europe after Venice and Berlin International Film Festivals.

20230519-153403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Guru Randhawa to make acting debut with Hindi musical drama film

    Karishma Tanna boots up to go back to ‘better days’

    Ayushmann giving rise to ‘content-pole’ cinema: Abhishek Kapoor

    Birthday Special: Armaan Malik brings the Hindi version of ‘You’