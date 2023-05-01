ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raja Kumari says budding artists should strike balance between music, glam

NewsWire
0
0

Hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari, who recently performed ‘Pasoori’ with Pakistani music star Ali Sethi at the Coachella music festival, has released her fourth independent album called ‘The Bridge’ which consists of 9 songs. She has shared her view on singers adopting a hybrid performance style and choosing to lip-sync the majority of the parts of a song.

Commenting on it, Raja Kumari said, “I would encourage more people to focus on the musicality of things so we can become better performers to be on international stages. We should not just focus on the glitz and glam, India has been known for being a centre of arts and music for thousands of years, so let’s not let that go”.

While Raja has given food for thought to many budding artistes, she is also focusing on building infrastructure and music education. She is writing a songwriter’s manual to help those blessed with the gift of the gab to get better at their game. She is even working on some other exciting projects which she should talk about soon.

The rapper, who released ‘The Bridge’ under her own music label, Godmother Records, mentioned, “Reward excellence. There can be space for people who want to go in for hybrid performances, but let’s know the difference.”

20230501-145605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    8-year-old Aditya Vinod Patil lifts the trophy of ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’

    Vishal Jethwa watched videos of DMD patients for ‘Salaam Venky’ role

    Ek Villain Returns release date postponed from July 8 to July...

    BIG FM culminates ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’ season 2 with...