Raja Kumari: Women underrepresented in music industry

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (IANS) Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari feels women are underrepresented in the music industry, and says celebrating women is of supreme importance at the moment.

Kumari added that she felt inspired after being part of the third annual Women in Harmony pre-Grammy brunch here last week.

American singer Bebe Rexha hosted female artists, songwriters and producers at Los Angeles music industry hotspot Craig’s for her third annual Women in Harmony pre-Grammy brunch. The star-studded guest list included Cyndi Lauper, Kelsea Ballerini, Tinashe, Jordin Sparks, Dinah Jane, Natasha Bedingfeld, Sabrina Carpenter, Zhavia, Lindsey Stirling, JoJo, Daya, Becky G, Bea Miller, Ashlee Simpson, Betty Who, Madison Beer and hitmakers Bonnie McKee, Madison Love, Lauren Christy, Alex Hope and Jozzy, among others.

“It was so great to be a part of Bebe Rexha’s Women In Harmony. Our voices are an essential part of the world, and are underrepresented in the music industry,” Kumari said.

“This event in particular is special because you’re surrounded by so many inspiring and strong women. Behind the biggest songs of the year are these incredible women, and Bebe inspired me to bring this energy to India and empower more women by being vocal and bring females together, because it’s the only way we’ll move forward. We’re at a time where celebrating women is of supreme importance, and I think everybody at this gathering has always been a champion of female empowerment, especially showing it isn’t just men who sit behind the scenes, which is a common perception in the music industry,” she said.

The rapper feels it is “important to shine a light on this community that doesn’t always get a lot of coverage”.

“Women have a voice and they know that they do and that’s empowering. And young girls should learn from that and have someone to look up to,” she added.

At the event, Rexha gave an impassioned speech to her guests. She said: “The purpose of Women in Harmony for me is to address the staggering inequality. And there are so many bada** b**ches in here, and ita¿s one thing about saying I am about female empowerment, I believe in women, and I want to help women, but it’s another thing actually showing up and being in this room. This event is so important to me because I wanted to give other songwriters and up and coming songwriters something I never had: an environment that I felt safe in.”

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday here. In India the ceremony was aired on Monday morning on Vh1.

