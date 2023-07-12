INDIA

Raja Kumari wrote, performed the ‘King Khan’ rap for ‘Jawan’ prevue

The ‘Jawan’ prevue features a King Khan Rap, a high-energy and captivating track especially written for Shah Rukh Khan by Grammy-nominated Raja Kumari.

After watching the teaser from the film, she couldn’t contain her excitement and penned a heart-warming note for SRK.

Raja Kumari took to social media and wrote: “Thank you, Anirudh and Shah Rukh Khan for calling me to write and perform the title track! Can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Raja Kumari is Indian-American Rapper, recognized for her incredible talent and versatility. Being a Grammy-nominated artist and having performed at renowned music festivals like Coachella, Raja Kumari’s track in ‘Jawan’ further adds to the film’s excitement and appeal.

Her collaboration has been with notable artists such as Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony and John Legend.

The King Khan Rap, written and performed by Raja Kumari, brings an electrifying and dynamic element to the film. The rap encapsulates the essence of SRK in the film, serving as a testament to the star power of King Khan. Raja Kumari’s undeniable talent and unique style infuse the rap with an energy that perfectly complements the grand scale of ‘Jawan’.

