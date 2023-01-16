ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Rajamouli can’t believe it: James Cameron analyses ‘RRR’ with him

NewsWire
0
0

Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli feels on top of the world as he shared that award-winning Hollywood director James Cameron spent 10 minutes analysing his film ‘RRR’.

Rajamouli took to Twitter, where he shared two pictures where he is seen sharing screen space with Cameron, who has made films such as ‘Titanic’ and the ‘Avatar’ franchise.

In the first image, the two maestros are seen having a discussion.

The second image show, Rajamouli holding Cameron’s hands as the two talk.

He captioned the image: “The great James Cameron watched ‘RRR’.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD… Thank you both.”

Rajamouli had earlier had a fanboy moment as he met Steven Spielberg at what ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Boris Kyt described as an A-list star-stuffed celebration thrown by Universal at West Hollywood’s famous Sunset Tower Hotel.

“I just met GOD!!!” Rajamouli had captioned the image of meeting Speilberg.

20230116-094206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chris Martin: Gwyneth Paltrow taught me to stop being ‘grumpy’

    The 3 Spider-‘Men’ goof around in Spider Man No Way Home...

    Kevin Spacey will face trial in UK in June 2023

    Madonna banned from Instagram Live after sharing nude photos